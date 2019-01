Ryan Avent: The Really Wild Thing About the Post Is the Suggestion That Arguments Like That Made by Saez And Zucman Are Un-Economic. What an Indictment of Economics: "I think Mankiw's argument here is mistaken, but... I'm not sure what good economics is if it can't evaluate arguments like S&Z's. 'We understand how best to do tax, though we can't say anything about the effects of tax regimes on long-run political stability', is one hell of a position...