It was back in 1924 that it was first generally recognized that diversification was the equity investor's biggest friend. A properly-diversified portfolio of equities would outperform bonds by huge amounts with very high provability over long-enough horizons. The problem is that while "diversification" might have been reasonably accomplished with ten well-chosen stocks back in the mid-twentieth century, in the past generation it has required more like fifty. And if we truly are moving into more of a winner-take all economy, in the future it may take 100: Terry Smith: Busting the myths of investment: Do equities outperform bonds?: "The degree of concentration of returns is still startling. Just five companies out of the universe of 25,967 in the study account for 10 per cent of the total wealth creation over the 90 years, and just over 4 per cent of the companies account for all of the wealth created.... The study also looks at returns decade by decade and reaches more or less the same conclusion: that the decade returns for most equities are lower than those earned by investment in Treasury bills...