Shachar Kariv: The Best Talk On Behavioral Economics: "Fundamental trade-offs... risk vs. return; today vs. tomorrow; personal well-being vs. the well-being of others; what kind of investor should go to a financial advisor; why people should list their goals, constraints, and preferences to arrive at sensible solutions to their problems; the difference between risk aversion and loss aversion; what is 'ambiguity aversion' and why risk profiling in the financial advisory industry is 'completely broken'; what is home bias and why emerging market investing frightens people beyond objective considerations of risk; why your financial advisor may be more important than your personal physician (and which financial advisors you should run away from)...