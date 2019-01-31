Bloomberg View: Theresa May Gives the EU a Brexit Ultimatum: "Perhaps May is hoping that the ticking clock... will... get a majority... on board with her original bargain, maybe with some cosmetic embellishments.... The prime minister would be asking Parliament to affirm an agreement that it first rejected by a historic margin, that she herself had then ripped up in an effort to run out the clock, and that has no redeeming qualities or benefits of its own. And this, by the way, is her best-case scenario. Eventually, reality will intrude.... May should concede that no prime minister could willingly accept a no-deal exit, and that the Brexit countdown must be stopped. Parliament should debate alternatives that the EU could realistically accept. And the government should start planning to give the public another say...