We May Well Not Be at Full Employment Yet...

Second, once again the flow of workers from out of the labor force directly into employment without even a month in which they say they are searching for a job continues to be an important feature. This, as has been the case since this recovery started in late 2009, means that the estimated labor force is not the real labor force, and since that is what goes in the denominator of the unemployment rate the estimated unemployment rate is not the measure of the labor market tightness that you should be using.