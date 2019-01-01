Fairly Recently: Must- and Should-Reads, and Writings... (January 1, 2019)

William Morris said: "If you want a golden rule that will fit everything, this is it: Have nothing in your houses that you do not know to be useful or believe to be beautiful". What is the equivalent for our mental houses?: Barry Ritholtz: More Signal, Less Noise: "ere are some things you need to understand if you want to decrease the noise...

...More Signal, Less Noise

  1. News is Old—it is misnamed and not especially forward looking;

  2. Data first and foremost; avoid the anecdotes and narratives;

  3. Everyone talks their book (i.e., Whats their agenda?)

  4. Recognize what financial chatter is merely idle gossip;

  5. What is within your control? What is not?

  6. Understand empiricism and probability analysis;

  7. Eliminate all sources that are biased, or are not driven by your goals, or have a different agenda; (Delete money losers with Extreme Prejudice)

8. Understand the concept of time, and the long game

  1. Separate what is for Fun and what is for Real

10. Refining your process is your goal. Get that right and the outcomes will improve naturally; Your consistent focus should be to keep yourself concentrating on that which truly matters and learning to reduce or even better, ignore that which does not...

#noted #reasoning

Posted on January 01, 2019 at 06:56 in #noted, #reasoning | | Comments (0)

Comments