Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality
Me Donate Archives Highlighted Teaching micro.blog Github RSS Twitter
Yes, There Are Individual Economists Worth Paying Respect to. But Is Economics Worth Paying Respect to?
Commonwealth Club: Annual Economic Forecast Event (January 25, 2019): Relevant Files

Comment of the Day: Cervantes: Yes, There Are Individual Economists Worth Paying Respect to. But Is Economics Worth Paying Respect to?: "When I took the introductory economics course—and it was actually a graduate course, required for an interdisciplinary social science degree—the procedure was: 1) Propound a list of assumptions which are not true; 2) Develop an elaborate theory of how the world would be were the assumptions true; 3) Forget that the assumptions are false and carry on describing an alternate reality. I saw immediately that this was complete bullshit but the instructor was adamant...

#commentoftheday

Posted on January 27, 2019 at 06:40 in #commentoftheday | | Comments (0)

Comments