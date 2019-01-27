Comment of the Day: Cervantes: Yes, There Are Individual Economists Worth Paying Respect to. But Is Economics Worth Paying Respect to?: "When I took the introductory economics course—and it was actually a graduate course, required for an interdisciplinary social science degree—the procedure was: 1) Propound a list of assumptions which are not true; 2) Develop an elaborate theory of how the world would be were the assumptions true; 3) Forget that the assumptions are false and carry on describing an alternate reality. I saw immediately that this was complete bullshit but the instructor was adamant...