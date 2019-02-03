From last November: Rahm Emmanuel's words have not aged well: Charles P. Pierce: Rahm Emanuel Suggests Democratic Party Rift Between Beto O'Rourke, Nancy Pelos—Wants Outreach to Trump Voters:Political Genius Rahm Emanuel Strikes Again.... I'll never understand why Mark Penn isn't selling velvet Elvis paintings at an abandoned gas station by now, but I've learned to live with that disappointment.... In one of the first really bad moves President Barack Obama made after being elected, he brought Emanuel in as his chief of staff. (I rank this just behind installing Tim Geithner at Treasury as the worst hire of the newly formed Obama administration.) It was he who cut out the legs from under a larger stimulus program and it was he who encouraged the administration's retreat from the public option on health care...
...Then, he went to Chicago and got himself elected mayor. He was every rich guy's friend. He went all in on the plutocratic dilettantes dealing in education "reform," and found himself at war with public education. His New Democrat mania about deficits gave him an excuse not to do anything that might help anyone not in a position to write him a check. By 2019, his fealty to the corporate-friendly, DLC-brand centrism had worn out its welcome in Chicago.... Now he's back... has come to the conclusion that Beto O'Rourke is a loser. And, inevitably, it's time for the Democrats to reach out to the mooks in the diners again.... His revulsion to progressive solutions and to the people whose needs they most serve continues apace...
#noted