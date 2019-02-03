...Then, he went to Chicago and got himself elected mayor. He was every rich guy's friend. He went all in on the plutocratic dilettantes dealing in education "reform," and found himself at war with public education. His New Democrat mania about deficits gave him an excuse not to do anything that might help anyone not in a position to write him a check. By 2019, his fealty to the corporate-friendly, DLC-brand centrism had worn out its welcome in Chicago.... Now he's back... has come to the conclusion that Beto O'Rourke is a loser. And, inevitably, it's time for the Democrats to reach out to the mooks in the diners again.... His revulsion to progressive solutions and to the people whose needs they most serve continues apace...