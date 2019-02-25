...Another stray thought: the panelists keep going back to the principled conservatism from the Buckley years without grappling with either how white resistance to integration was one of the key political factors in the “rise of the right” from the 1960s through the 1980s, ...or just how much the “New Right” was just repackaged anti-New Dealism from the 1930s, often from the sordid “extremists” whom Buckley sought to distance himself from!....

Okay, after about an hour and a half, we’re finally getting a conversation about the Civil Rights Act and the fracturing of the New Deal coalition, and the chair even acknowledges the dog whistling! “We didn’t have to do it!” Margaret Hoover, sounding flustered: “Uh, well, I define myself as a Western conservative...” She acknowledges the centrality of race to the story of the “rise of the right” but does not dwell on it....

Elaine Kamarck is now 3 minutes into a defense of everything the New Democrats did in the 1990s, including suggesting that entitlements need to be cut today. I will give her credit for going after Obama for not going after Wall Street, but whereas I’m pretty sure Kamarck means the stimulus wasn’t big enough I think just as big of a deal was that nobody went to jail. That a political party build around entitlement cuts is not going to be the vehicle to take on Wall Street seems to have escaped her notice...