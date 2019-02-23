Department of "Huh!?!?" This has always struck me as so wrong on so many levels.

Ever since the first politician promulgated the first regulations about product quality and measure, politicians have been legislating market outcomes as they structure markets. What could make a person write such a thing as this?:

Kevin Murphy (2014): How Gary Becker Saw the Scourge of Discrimination: "The rise of the civil-rights movement helped Becker’s work to win wider acclaim in the 1960s.... Legal remedies sought by the campaigners played no significant role in his analysis.... Legal remedies have corrected some problems but exacerbated others.... Firms intent on discriminating in their hiring practices can move to locations without significant minority populations. More fundamentally, if people have a tendency to discriminate on the basis of race, legislation cannot eliminate that tendency. Politicians cannot merely legislate a new outcome, or legislate preferences away. They can only change the way discrimination manifests itself.... One obvious question begged by Becker’s work was, who benefits from discrimination? While he did not directly address this, he did suggest that one beneficiary might be labor unions...