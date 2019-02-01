Barry Ritholtz: More Noise, Less Signal: "What would happen if you purposefully tried to assemble a “How-to” list to pursue the exact opposite goal—how to get more noise, and less signal? In other words, what are the exactly wrong things to do as an investor? I took last week’s list, and updated it to be the anti-list...
...How to Get More Noise & Less Signal:
-
Mainstream media is an excellent source of actionable trading & investing ideas. Especially financial television (FinTV). You should uncritically consume even more of it.
-
Data is overrated. Go with anecdotes from people you know personally and your gut instincts;
-
Pundits and TV guests are there to help you reach a comfortable retirement. They have no other agendas.
-
The most important information about the stock market — especially about when to buy or sell — is known only to handful of insiders. Envy them (and blame your losses on not being in that circle).
-
You need to exert lots of energy, spend lots of time, and create lots of stress about the following: The Federal Reserve, the Dollar, Congress, Inflation, Sovereign Bank Debt in Europe, Peak Oil, China, Deflation, Austerity in the UK, and the Hindenburg Omen.
-
Don’t worry if you are not good at math or science; Empiricism and probability analysis are vastly overrated (they are for geeks anyway); WTF is mean reversion?
-
Focus on the news sources that are in sync with your own political views and opinions and investment postures. Do not read anything that challenges your pre-existing beliefs. Besides, analysts and websites and fund managers that have been wrong for years are due for a winner!
-
Short term trading is where its at! Don’t worry about the long term — its way off in the future. Measure your success in minutes and hours, not years and decades.
-
There is no reason that you cannot also have a good time with your retirement account; That’s what its there for anyway.
-
Never listen to those who people with good long time track records who have had a losing trade or a bad quarter. It's all about recent performance!...
#noted #finance