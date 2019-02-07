David Weil: In Conversation: "Franchising started to spread... a form of business organization that allows you to shed and yet control.... Information technology facilitated this because you have lower-cost mechanisms to monitor subsidiary organizations.... The end result is you have broken apart the employment relationships.... If you think this is just about employers trying to weasel out of their responsibilities, you miss this more fundamental change... [are] underestimating the difficulty of unwinding that behavior or changing that behavior in some way to deal with the consequences in the labor market...