It would be good if this wing of the Republican Party became very strong indeed. Of course, it is still not clear to me how Brink’s approach is different from that of the Rubin Wing of the Democratic Party. Then again, a world in which the Rubin Wing of the Democratic Party were to be the dominant force in the Republican Party would surely be a world with much more space for a real debate about what policies would produce equitable growth than the world we have. Plus those policies could then be implemented! I am still scarred by the fact that not single Republican legislator would support John McCain‘s climate policy, Mitt Romney’s healthcare policy, or George H.W. Bush‘s foreign policy when they were advocated by a Democrat who happened to be a black man. And I still do not know how I should react to this... desertion: Brink Lindsey: Republicanism for Republicans: “This essay is addressed to those conservatives and Republicans, from leaners to stalwarts, whose loyalties to movement and party are now badly strained or even severed.... I understand what you’re going through.... We cannot simply wait for Trump to pass from the scene, or for Democrats to win big, and hope that things will then somehow go back to normal.... We need a new political language.... The answer is right under our noses, hiding in plain sight. The project... is... to develop and articulate the principles and program of the republican wing of the Republican Party...