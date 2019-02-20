...The mainstream media and many progressive political blogs still tend to underreport (or not report at all) news generated by CBC members. The major Democratic electoral victories of 2018 which gave Democrats control of the Congress propelled black Congress members into committee and subcommittee chairs. They were also elected or appointed into leadership positions within the party, and I am hopeful this ‘blackout’ of coverage is going to change.When I say “hopeful,” it doesn’t mean I’m going to take it as a given. So to kick off the new year and 116th session of Congress, I’ve written both an introduction to and a history of the CBC and its members, past and present...