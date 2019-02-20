For the first time ever, to my knowledge, the Congressional Black Caucus corresponds to the African-American share of the US population: Denise Oliver Velez: The Congressional Black Caucus has expanded in size and clout: "We’ve come a long way from the days when the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) was founded 48 years ago. Back in 1971, 13 black members of Congress came together to found the organization. The CBC now has 55 members...
...The mainstream media and many progressive political blogs still tend to underreport (or not report at all) news generated by CBC members. The major Democratic electoral victories of 2018 which gave Democrats control of the Congress propelled black Congress members into committee and subcommittee chairs. They were also elected or appointed into leadership positions within the party, and I am hopeful this ‘blackout’ of coverage is going to change.When I say “hopeful,” it doesn’t mean I’m going to take it as a given. So to kick off the new year and 116th session of Congress, I’ve written both an introduction to and a history of the CBC and its members, past and present...
