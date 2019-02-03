Dani Rodrik joins those who believe that Donald Trump and his administration have too little competence and too childish an understanding of the world to do substantial persistent damage to equitable growth. I would like to believe him, but I worry that Italy under Berlusconi may be a relevant case that is a counterexample. As I see it, Berlusconi's kleptocratic and chaos-monkey nature robbed Italy of a decade of economic growth. Trump can definitely do the same Dani Rodrik: Trump’s Trade Game: "Though Trump’s unilateralism and mercantilism are bad... one should not exaggerate.... If other countries do not overreact–and, so far, they have not–the consequences for world trade will remain manageable.... The shift in global demand from goods to (less tradable) services; the increased skill-intensity of manufacturing... automation... reshoring... China’s transition... to domestic-demand-led growth... are likely to have a larger impact on trade than Trump’s bluster ever could...