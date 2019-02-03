The first truly good conceptual framework I have seen on where the future of employment growth may lie: David Autor: The Future Of Work: "Three trends... help explain where employment... may be headed.... 'Frontier work'... Jetson jobs... all about new technology... Supervisor, Word Processing (1980); Robotic Machine Operator (1990); Chief Information Officer (2000); Technician, Wind Turbines; and Intelligence Analyst (2010).... 'Wealth work',... jobs that primarily provide fancy-schmancy services to the rich... Hypnotherapist and Gift Wrapper (1980), Fingernail Former and Marriage Counselor (1990), Mystery Shopper, Horse Exerciser—our personal favorite—and Barista (2000); Oyster Preparer and Sommelier (2010).... 'Last mile'... what's left after machines have eaten the tasks... the atrophied husk remaining of a job when most of it has been automated... an airline ticket agent. A couple of decades ago... greet customers, help check baggage, and assign seats on the plane. Now... throwing bags on a conveyor belt and checking IDs. And so you can think of that as sort of the last mile, the last little bit of the job that remains...