...Next, we find that regions with greater exposure to foreign currency debt experience a persistent increase in local unemployment. Firm-level census data reveal that employment losses are driven by firms dependent on local demand. Exposed areas see a modest decline in wages, but no adjustment through reallocation toward exporting firms or migration. In addition to the direct effect of higher debt, we find evidence of local spillovers. Regional exposure to foreign currency debt predicts a decline in house prices and an increase in the probability of default for households with only domestic currency debt. Our results are consistent with demand and pecuniary externalities of household foreign currency debt financing...