Equitable Growth's Heather Boushey schools our friend, smart young whippersnapper Noah Smith formerly of Stoneybrook and now of Bloomberg: "There is a lot of evidence from political scientists as to how loudly money talks in political democracies, and it is very well laid out in Elisabeth Jacobs's contribution to our After Piketty": Elisabeth Jacobs (1017): Everywhere and Nowhere: Politics in _Capital in the Twenty-First Century...