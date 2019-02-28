Yet more evidence that inflation builds very slowly. There appears to be no such thing as a red line that prudent economies dare not cross: Sylvain Leduc, Chitra Marti, and Daniel J. Wilson: Does Ultra-Low Unemployment Spur Rapid Wage Growth?: "The unemployment rate ended 2018 at just under 4%, substantially lower than most estimates of the natural rate. Could such an ostensibly tight labor market lead to a sharp pickup in wage growth from its recent moderate pace, such that the relationship between wage growth and unemployment is not always linear? Investigations using state-level data show no economically significant nonlinearity between wage growth and unemployment that would predict an abrupt jump in wage growth...