...Sean Illing: A book that talks at length about journalistic ethics and praises legacy media titans like the New York Times and the Washington Post while lambasting new media companies like Vice and BuzzFeed for sloppy reporting that is, well, filled with errors and what appears to be very sloppy reporting. A couple of weeks ago, I scheduled an interview with Abramson planning to discuss the trajectory of the news business. But almost overnight, the story evolved, and our interview on Friday morning took a different turn....

Jill Abramson: There are some missing citations and errors in the footnotes of the book, and there are 70 pages of footnotes. All of the allegations that I lifted material or plagiarized—that’s not true—but I did make mistakes in the footnotes, and there are some uncited passages. Those sources are credited in other footnotes; it’s just those specific quotes are not, and that’s an error and it will be fixed pronto. I feel really terrible about it. I didn’t want there to be anything wrong in the book, and I really wanted it to be about the importance of truth and facts. I don’t think these issues should overshadow what I think is a really interesting book.... Look, I was trying to write a seamless narrative, and to keep breaking it up with “according to” qualifiers would have been extremely clunky. But in retrospect, I wish I’d done that....

Yeah, I can’t find that Malooley citation in the book. But it should be in there, and I can’t find it. But we will get it corrected pronto.... I mean, I have 70 pages of footnotes and I tried to credit everyone’s work as best I can. What we’re talking about here are sets of facts that I borrowed; obviously, the language is too close in some cases, but I’m not lifting original ideas. Again, I wish I had got the citation right, but it’s not an intentional theft or taking someone’s original ideas—it’s just the facts.... I teach journalism, and if this had happened at the Times and someone didn’t credit someone else, and took their words in this way, it would have to be corrected. So yeah, it’s an error. When you make a mistake, you’ve got to correct it and be honest about it. This is what I teach my students, and it’s what I believed when I was the editor at the Times.... I’m not going to get into a semantic argument about whether this fits some definition or not. I really think I’ve talked about this in full, and really would love to move on.