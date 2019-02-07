Rick Perlstein: How Doris Kearns Goodwin Came to Resemble Lyndon Johnson: "Doris Kearns Goodwin... in 1993 she made a wounded remark that Joe McGinnis, the author of a new Kennedy book, had plagiarized her. McGinnis contends that he cited Goodwin appropriately in his book. Whatever the case, for Goodwin to call out McGinnis was a debased act, an alienated act, in itself. For when she did it, Goodwin acted as if she had not already privately acknowledged a few years earlier stealing from an author's work herself—Lynne McTaggart's Kathleen Kennedy (1993)—then bribing her to keep quiet about it. We don't call such things bribes, of course; they are 'settlements'. Either way they are one of the more corrupt prerogatives of power in our time...