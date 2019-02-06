Anatole Kaletsky: How EU Leaders Can Prevent a No-Deal Brexit: "Once May’s negotiating strategy is properly understood, the EU’s rational response becomes obvious: total inflexibility on the Brexit deal’s substance, but removal of the Brexit deadline..... No concessions of any kind on the withdrawal agreement... the commitment to Ireland... no hints about future trade deals. But they should also state publicly that they no longer consider March 29 a hard deadline and would be happy to extend the Brexit negotiating period for as long as is necessary not only to agree on a new UK-EU relationship, but also to demonstrate that what is agreed satisfies both sides...