I am told that somewhere on the internet there was once an exchange where Scott Winship told Matthew Yglesias that Winship's strategy was to become famous and influential by concern-trolling progressive researchers and analysts. Anybody know where it is? Don't give him oxygen. And no, I have never here anybody ever say "Scott Winship values integrity above nearly all else": Scott Winship: "I recently accused researchers at the Center for American Progress of an 'amateur-hour' mistake.... I had been accused of double-counting in the debate that drove me off Twitter.... I never suggested the CAP researchers were trying to mislead anyone. People who know me—even those who regularly disagree with me and who don't like me, I think—know that I value integrity above nearly all else.... For reasons that end up being technical... I was wrong in my specific charge of double-counting against the CAP researchers.... I do believe that other statements in the report I criticized and a comment by CAP president Neera Tanden in the Vox.com piece that highlighted the report do in fact double-count in the way I (incorrectly) said that a specific chart did. And I have other criticisms...