Austin Carr: Inside Wisconsin’s Disastrous 4.5 Billion Deal With Foxconn - Bloomberg: "A huge tax break was supposed to create a manufacturing paradise, but interviews with 49 people familiar with the project depict a chaotic operation unlikely to ever employ 13,000 workers.... 'This is the Eighth Wonder of the World.' So declared President Donald Trump.... For some Foxconn workers watching, the president’s rhetoric didn’t match reality. The LCD components weren’t made in the USA, according to sources familiar with the operation. They were shipped from a Foxconn factory in Tijuana...