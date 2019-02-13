...The idea of reinventing money excites me. Bitcoin, currently, is incapable of being ‘money’ that can be a means of payment. But at the same time, I am doubtful of fiat-pegged stablecoins. As someone who is deeply interested in financial innovation, I’m attracted by Ampleforth's mission to reinvent money in a way that protects individual freedom and to create a payments system that treats everyone equally...

But how does this free and equal system work, we hear you ask? Well, it's quite simple really:

Ampleforth is a digital asset protocol that moves volatility from unit price to unit count and achieves price stability by algorithmically expanding and contracting supply among holders based on demand... Ampleforth employs an algorithmic supply policy to democratise the issuance of money and create assets with independent value.

Capiche? Good. Essentially, the idea is that Ampleforth—named after the character in George Orwell's 1984 who is responsible for translating poetry into Newspeak—would be pegged to the dollar by means of a "smart contract" that would pump "Amples" into the system when its price topped a dollar, and withdraw them when the exchange rate fell below $1 per Ample.... If any of the Ampleforth stuff is sounding familiar to you, it might be because we wrote about a similar algorithmic stablecoin with academic backing last year: Basis, which was had John Taylor on its board. (Basis is now bygone, having returned what was left of the $133m it had raised from investors.) Ampleforth is a little different... is cleverly not pushing... idea[s]... [that] might make the SEC nervous. .... We asked Nicholas Weaver, computer science lecturer at Berkeley, for his thoughts, who told us:

The Basis concept, recapitulated here, is fundamentally flawed. This is a dumb central bank currency peg, which only lasts until someone figures out how to make money destroying the peg.

We're not sure how much time this advisory role requires, nor the nature or scale of the compensation (we have asked). But Ferguson probably has some time on his hands since resigning from a senior leadership role at a Stanford University free speech programme, Cardinal Conversations, last year. We wonder whether he has commissioned any "opposition research" on the host of stablecoin rivals that Ampleforth must try to compete with. Related links: The John Taylor-backed “stablecoin” that's backed by, um, stability - FT Alphaville It turns out “bond tokens” and “share tokens” might just be classed as securities...