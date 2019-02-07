An argument that all of behavioral economics is just a set of footnotes to Pierre Laplace: Joshua B. Miller and Andrew Gelman: Laplace’s Theories of Cognitive Illusions, Heuristics, and Biases: "Essai Philosophique sur les Probabilities anticipated many ideas developed within the past 50 years in cognitive psychology and behavioral economics, explaining human tendencies to deviate from norms of rationality in the presence of probability and uncertainty.... Laplace’s theories and reasoning... how modern they seem, how much progress he made without the benefit of systematic experimentation, and the novelty of a few of his unexplored conjectures. We argue that this work points to these theories being more fundamental and less contingent on recent experimental findings than we might have thought...