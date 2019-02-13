Lawrence Glickman: The Strategic and Political Use of Threats of Backlashes: "Douthat claims that if the Dems adopt the Green New Deal, it 'will empower climate-change skeptics, weaken the hand of would-be compromisers in the GOP' and 'possibly help Donald Trump win re-election.' But wait a minute. Isn’t the current GOP already a Party of climate-change denialists and isn’t its Congressional arm completely lacking in 'would-be compromisers'?... Even granting the dubious assumption that the Congressional GOP includes many potential compromisers, this suggests that, if triggered, they will reactively support policies that exacerbate the problem they purported wish to solve. Douthat’s claim seems to be that the GND will have the devastating consequences of leading the GOP to... embrace precisely the policies and tactics that they are employing already...