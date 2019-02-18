Patrick Skinner: @SkinnerPm: "Shift ended with one of the worst calls. But what I remember is a call at a diner where a neighbor struggling with serious mental issues wouldn’t/couldn’t pay her $18 bill. Easiest call I handled all day. And best $28 bucks I spent in ages (ex waiter, tip big & tip big often...) Theresa... says ‘I’m guessing it wasn’t you eating at (name of random place in my precinct)’ when she does the checking account.... We’re very fortunate & it’s not often & it saves money overall by avoiding dumb jail for truly truly struggling neighbors.... Plus it’s nicer...