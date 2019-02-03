A totally awesome and excellent choice here—if he cannot increase the amount of attention the media pays to the very important and massively underquoted EPI, nobody can: Economic Policy Institute: Pedro da Costa Joins the Economic Policy Institute as Communications Director: "The Economic Policy Institute is pleased to announce journalist and economics commentator Pedro Nicolai da Costa as the institute’s new communications director. He will work to promote EPI’s research and policy proposals through traditional and digital media. 'I am delighted to welcome Pedro to the EPI team', said EPI President Thea Lee. 'For years, he has been an important voice in the economic discourse—and his deep knowledge of economics and passion for creating a more equitable economy will be tremendous assets to EPI'...