The Charge of the Brexit Brigade: “Forward, the Brexit Brigade!”

Was there a man dismayed?

Not though the soldier knew

Someone had blundered.

Theirs not to make reply,

Theirs not to reason why,

Theirs but to do and die.

Into the valley of Death

Rode the six hundred.

White papers to right of them,

Pollsters to left of them,

Presslords in front of them

Volleyed and thundered...