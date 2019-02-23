The very smart Simon Johnson believes that something like codetermination is essential if modern capitalism is going to work: Simon Johnson: Saving Capitalism from Economics 101: "Warren is proposing a much broader rethink. Large corporations can still do well, but they need to be held accountable in a much more transparent way. Incentives for executives would be adjusted, and running these companies would no longer be so much about lining their own pockets.... The legitimacy of capitalism–private ownership and reliance on market mechanisms–would be greatly strengthened under the Accountable Capitalism Act. So, yes, like it or not, this will be on the final exam...