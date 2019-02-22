How could we tell if someone is interested in maintaining their own place at the top of a pyramid of status, authority, and wealth or in aiding the growth of knowledge?: Stuart Ritchie: @StuartJRitchie: "He’s quietly deleted it now, but here’s the attitude of a senior scholar to people trying to improve the quality of scientific research: Cass Sunstein: 'It is right and important to ask whether social science findings can be replicated—but in another life, the replication police would be Stasi'...
As a general rule: when you attack people not for what they have done but for what they might have done in some counterfactual world you have constructed in your mind's eye, you have lost.
