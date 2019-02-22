How could we tell if someone is interested in maintaining their own place at the top of a pyramid of status, authority, and wealth or in aiding the growth of knowledge?: Stuart Ritchie: @StuartJRitchie: "He’s quietly deleted it now, but here’s the attitude of a senior scholar to people trying to improve the quality of scientific research: Cass Sunstein: 'It is right and important to ask whether social science findings can be replicated—but in another life, the replication police would be Stasi'...