Jemima Kelly: Stuff Elon Says, (Inevitable) Bitcoin Edition: "Tesla CEO Elon Musk appeared on ARK Invest’s “For Your Innovation” podcast on Tuesday, to be fawned over interviewed by Ark CEO Cathie Wood and analyst Tasha Keeney.... A strange choice of podcast for him to appear on given that nobody has heard of it, perhaps? Not really. ARK Invest... is very bullish on Tesla.... Wood has said at various times that Tesla is the next Amazon, the next Apple, and that Musk is 'a one in a billion type of person'. (Implying six other Elons might be on the loose around the planet?)... Wood is also very bullish on blockchain and crypto. Very bullish.... Musk, in response to Wood, said (emphasis ours): 'Yeah. It bypasses currency controls. Yeah. **Paper money is going away, and crypto is a far better way to transfer value than pieces of paper, that’s for sure.' It was already a close correlation, but the Tesla-bro-to-crypto-bro Venn diagram is officially a perfect circle...