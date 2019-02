2018 was only the fourth hottest year in our records! Time for some more contrarianism from Steve Dubner and Steve Levitt, about how since 2016 "over the past several years the average global temperature has in fact decreased"?: Oliver Millman: 2018 Was World's Fourth Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Confirm: "World 1.5F hotter than average set between 1951 and 1980. Current five-year stretch the warmest since records began...

#noted