...Only it isn't a regular time; it's a crisis. It's the kind of crisis that doesn't exist in the historical record. (I would like to hope that the accurate analogy isn't going to be "Thirty Years War, but unable to stop".) The young have figured out that if they want to live, the current order has to go. (the young are not wrong.) Throw in that it is not possible for taxes and public spending to go down for the next couple centuries; all the ditches, dikes, dams, catchment basis, drainage allowances, bridge heights, storm sewers, and settling systems are the wrong size, everywhere. The sea is rising. The ocean is dying; so are insects. When that last collection of facts well and truly enters the public consciousness, I would think "recession" is going to be a pretty light description....