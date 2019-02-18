The Market: As an Institution, Its Pros, and Its Cons

We devised property as a way of constructing expectations of trust…

We start from what look like to us deep truths of human psychology

The Market as an Institution : “The Market” as an Institution:

And so, on the back of these human propensities for acquisition and for trusted gift-exchange, we have constructed a largely-peaceful global 7.4B-strong highly-productive societal division of labor: Built on assigning things to owners—who thus have both the responsibility for stewardship and the incentive to be good stewards… And on very large-scale webs of win-win exchange… Mediated and regulated by market prices...

This is a very valuable and important societal institution… Economics is the study of how it—what we usually call “the market”—works… In analyzing the market as an institution, we need to cover: The success of the market The failures of the market Plus there is the peculiar domain of “macroeconomics” The political-economic-sociological-historical context of the market The impact of a market economy on the other institutions and practices of society



Three Aspects of Market Success: The market failure-free competitive market in equilibrium, from the perspective of a utilitarian seeking to achieve the greatest-good-of-the-greatest-number, accomplishes the following goals. It:

produces at a scale that exhausts all possible win-win exchanges—and is “efficient” in that sense. allocates the roles of producers and sellers to those who can make and sell them in a way least costly to society’s overall resources—to those with the lowest opportunity cost. rations the commodities produced to those with the greatest willingness-to-pay—to those who, by the money standard, "need" (or rather want) them "the most" (by being willing to give up the most in terms of other societally-valued things in order to use or possess them).

Ten Modes of Market Failure: Markets can go wrong—badly wrong. They can:

not fail, but be failed by governments, that do not properly structure and support them—or that break them via quotas, price floors/ceilings, etc. be out-of-equilibrium possess actors have market power be afflicted—if that is the word—by non-rivalry (increasing returns to scale; natural monopolies) suffer externalities (in production and in consumption, positive and negative; closely related to non-excludibility) suffer from information lack or asymmetry suffer from maldistributions—for the market will only see you if you have a willingness to pay, which is predicated on an ability to pay… suffer from non-excludability (public goods, etc.) suffer from miscalculations and behavioral biases suffer from failures of aggregate demand...