Josh Micah Marshall (2002): The real Whitewater Shocker: "People at the highest levels of the Bush administration found out about the Whitewater referral and started in motion a series of actions intended to speed up the handling of it.... Edie Holiday, the secretary to the Cabinet... then-Attorney General William Barr... then-White House counsel C. Boyden Gray.... Washington is replete with rules prohibiting or discouraging contact.... And most cover inappropriate contact between the political side of the executive branch and the law enforcement side of the executive branch... political appointees trying to use their influence over the executive law enforcement agencies for political gain...