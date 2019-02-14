...German... quarter-on-quarter growth turned negative in the third quarter of 2018 and is likely to have been close to zero in the final three months of the year. Data releases from... surveys... timely but volatile, have more recently been confirmed by hard data.... The trend is similar in Italy, where the problem is magnified by the country’s lower potential growth rate.... If this flow of bad news is confirmed – and the global slowdown, political uncertainty, and trade disputes suggest that it will be–then the eurozone may fall into a new recession by the end of 2019, just over five years after the end of the last one...