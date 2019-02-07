This is, I think, wrong: The Reagan-Thatcher era was solidified not by renewed economic growth but rather by the conquest of inflation and upward redistribution of wealth to the already-wealthy: Gideon Rachman: The Trump era could last 30 years | Financial Times: "The rapid spread of this new political style could be just the beginning of a new era that lasts decades. But there is one major qualification to this idea, that distressed liberals should hang on to. If the period of emulation and intensification is to last, the populist movement needs more than electoral success. It also needs to point to results in the real world. The trente glorieuses were deemed glorious because living standards were visibly rising across the west. In the same way, the Reagan-Thatcher era was solidified by renewed economic growth and victory in the cold war. By contrast, Brexit is in deep trouble and the Trump administration is floundering. Unless populists can deliver tangible results, their new era could yet die in its infancy...