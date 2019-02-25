This is very sad: Mike Boskin goes into intellectual and moral bankruptcy. Chapter 7. no, Trump did not reach for bipartisan consensus on any important issues in his SoTU address. Call in the auctioneers: Michael J. Boskin: The Race to Challenge Trump: "The challenge for Trump in 2020 will be to persuade enough voters in the middle to give him another four years, despite their discomfort with some of his behavior. It remains to be seen whether Trump can tone down his tweeting to offend fewer potential voters and, as in his recent State of the Union address, reach for bipartisan compromise on important issues...