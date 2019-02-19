Bernard Finn: Underwater Cables: "In 1864 the India promoters laid a new flawless (but somewhat less ambitious) cable from the head of the Persian Gulf to Karachi.... Across the Atlantic... the Anglo-American Telegraph Company... complete[d] the 1865 cable, in 1866.... These first cables quickly spawned more. By 1873 they reached as far as Singapore, Hong Kong, and Sydney. The islands of the Caribbean were linked together and connected to the mainland; as were the islands of the eastern Mediterranean and those of the East Indies...