There do not appear to be many examples of governments that both increase inequality and raise the standard of living of the bottom 10%. Instead, it appears to be one or the other: Dan Davies (2015): Up and Down, Left and Right: "Inequality in the UK against the income of the poorest 10%, as a time series.... It hits you right between the eyes. It’s all up-and-down or left-and-right. The sort of thing that generates the difficult cases for liberal political philosophy–increases in inequality which nevertheless benefited the worst-off, which would have showed up as a southwest-to-northeast upward slope–never happened...

