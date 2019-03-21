A Baker's Dozen of Books Worth Reading...
- The Vela https://www.serialbox.com/serials/the-vela
- Barbara Chase-Ribaud: Sally Hemings; A Novel https://books.google.com/books?isbn=1569766797
- Annette Gordon-Reed: Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings: An American Controversy https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0813933560
- Kevin O'Rourke: A Short History of Brexit https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0241398339
- E.M. Halliday: Understanding Thomas Jefferson https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0060957611
- Guy Gavriel Kay: A Song for Arbonne https://books.google.com/books?isbn=1101667435
- Harriet Beecher Stowe: A Key to Uncle Tom's Cabin https://books.google.com/books?isbn=1557094934
- Keri Leigh Merritt: Masterless Men https://books.google.com/books?isbn=110718424X
- Gareth Dale: Karl Polanyi: A Life on the Left https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0231541481
- Philip Auerswald: The Code Economy: A Forty-thousand-year History https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0190226765
- John Judis: The Nationalist Revival: Trade, Immigration, and the Revolt Against Globalization https://books.google.com/books?isbn=099974540
- Richard Baldwin: The Globotics Upheaval: Globalization, Robotics, and the Future of Work https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0190901772
- Patricia Crone: Pre-Industrial Societies: Anatomy of the Pre-Modern World https://books.google.com/books?isbn=1780748043
#books #notetoself #highlighted