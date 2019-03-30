Alexandra Petri: The Zuckerberg Hearings, Condensed: "Senator 1: Mr. Zuckerberg, we hear that you started Facebook in your dorm room...
...Mark Zuckerberg: Senator, yes.
Senator 1: I will now haltingly read a question that an aide who understands this technology better than I do has prepared, but I will mangle it slightly so that its premise is obviously wrong.
Zuckerberg: Senator, the answer to the specific question you have asked is, “No, Facebook has never done that.”
Senator 1: I feel like there is something more I ought to ask, but I won’t.
Senator 2: Mr. Zuckerberg, I hear that you started Facebook in your dorm room.
Zuckerberg: Senator, yes.
Senator 2: And are you still in college, young man?
Zuckerberg: (With faint contempt) Senator, no.
Senator 2: (With a triumphant look) Every computer screen contains millions of megapixels. Facebook has 2.1 billion users. So how many millions of bytes, or milibytes, do you include in this face book?
Zuckerberg: Senator, that question involves a specific number and I will have to get back to you...
