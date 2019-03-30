...Mark Zuckerberg: Senator, yes.

Senator 1: I will now haltingly read a question that an aide who understands this technology better than I do has prepared, but I will mangle it slightly so that its premise is obviously wrong.

Zuckerberg: Senator, the answer to the specific question you have asked is, “No, Facebook has never done that.”

Senator 1: I feel like there is something more I ought to ask, but I won’t.

Senator 2: Mr. Zuckerberg, I hear that you started Facebook in your dorm room.

Zuckerberg: Senator, yes.

Senator 2: And are you still in college, young man?

Zuckerberg: (With faint contempt) Senator, no.