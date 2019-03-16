Joseph A. Schumpeter (1947): History of Economic Analysis: "Analytic effort is of necessity preceded by a pre-analytic cognitive act that supplies the raw material for the analytic effort. In this book, this pre-analytic cognitive act will be called Vision... Factual work and ‘theoretical’ work... will eventually produce scientific models.. to which increasingly more rigorous standards of consistency and adequacy will be applied. This is indeed a primitive but not, I think, misleading statement of the process by which we grind out what we call scientific propositions...

#noted