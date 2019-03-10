Marcy Wheeler: Art of the Get-Screwed-in-Your-Russian-Quid-Pro-Quo Deal | emptywheel: "Putin’s election year operation exacerbated the polarization between Democrats and Republicans such that most Republicans and a goodly number of Democrats have been unable to step back and say, holy shit, this country got attacked and we need to come together to do something about it. Trump’s win got Republicans to fear Trump’s base so much that they care more about those fevered hordes than doing what is right for this country. And Democrats rightly want to punish Trump for cheating, but haven’t thought about what a least-damaging off-ramp for that cheater might look like. Putin doesn’t care if Trump benefits... though he is happy to keep toying with Trump like a cat plays before he eviscerates his mouse.... There are multiple ways for him to get a win out of this, whether or not Trump manages to eke out any kind of real payoff... Putin isn’t the only one playing this game. Certainly, Mohammed bin Salman feels the same way, even if his record of ruthless dealmaking is shorter and sloppier than Putin’s.... Donald Trump and Jared Kushner are easy marks for a whole range of skilled operators willing to stroke their egos and dangle loot... to the detriment of the interests of the United States. That they are so bad at deal making in no way disproves their culpability. There is no Trump Tower in Moscow. But there never had to be. All that was needed was the promise of a ridiculously lucrative narcissism-stroking deal for the Trump family to agree to shit that would hurt this country. And all the evidence suggests that they did, and continue to do so...