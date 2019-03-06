...India, meanwhile, has generally underperformed in manufacturing.... Despite its struggles in manufacturing, however, India is growing rapidly.... Has India stumbled upon a new development model that cuts out the need for a country to do a stint as the workshop of the world? This is a crucial question because as technology advances, there’s a concern that the traditional path out of poverty might be closing. Automation is making textile manufacturing less labor-intensive.... In other words, the developing world is at risk of premature deindustrialization....

Although the leaders of Bangladesh and India have similar goals, the difference in the country’s development models is making for an interesting experiment. Countries in Africa hoping to follow these two South Asian giants’ growth trajectories should be watching keenly...