Comment of the Day: JEC: "This sentence: 'This high-stakes approach was much criticised by liberals, who feared nuclear Armageddon more than they feared the consequences of appeasing the Soviet Union...' It tells you everything you need to know about Niall Ferguson. Well, that and the fact that Ferguson imagines this to be a sick burn on the 'liberals', rather than an acknowledgment of their obviously superior wisdom, prudence, and foresight...