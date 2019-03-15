Ed Luce: Dublin’s Irish-American Trump Card: "Richie Neal... Massachusetts’ congressman... ally of Sinn Féin... could block any trade deal Trump plans to negotiate with Britain. Indeed, he has vowed to do so if Britain jeopardises the open border between the republic and Northern Ireland.... A hard deal Brexit would trigger an equally hard Irish-American roadblock. Why jeopardise peace in Ireland (and therefore Britain) in quest of a US trade deal that’ll hit instant roadblocks in DC?... From what I can tell, the Brexiters have done precious little homework on any aspect of a no-deal Brexit. Let me save them some time on the American end: no US-UK trade deal can emerge from the ashes of the Good Friday Agreement. There. I’ve got it off my chest...
...The gratuitous vandalism of British politics. As this week’s Lexington column in the Economist puts it, Ireland’s Taoiseach is the only world leader who has a guaranteed annual meeting with the president. For the most part, it’s a cheerful excuse to get tipsy before lunch on Irish coffee. With Trump, it’s a bit of a farce, because he insists on talking about his golf course in Doonbeg and how much he likes Brexit (and on how he foresaw it and celebrated the result with the Scots, etc). But it’s an ironcast date in the White House calendar. If the Brexit wrecking ball reaches a nihilistic denouement, Britain may come to see the grandness of the irony. They used to say Britain punched above its weight. But London has nothing on Dublin. Rana, what odds would you give a US-UK trade deal? What would it include if there were one?...
