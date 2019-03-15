...The gratuitous vandalism of British politics. As this week’s Lexington column in the Economist puts it, Ireland’s Taoiseach is the only world leader who has a guaranteed annual meeting with the president. For the most part, it’s a cheerful excuse to get tipsy before lunch on Irish coffee. With Trump, it’s a bit of a farce, because he insists on talking about his golf course in Doonbeg and how much he likes Brexit (and on how he foresaw it and celebrated the result with the Scots, etc). But it’s an ironcast date in the White House calendar. If the Brexit wrecking ball reaches a nihilistic denouement, Britain may come to see the grandness of the irony. They used to say Britain punched above its weight. But London has nothing on Dublin. Rana, what odds would you give a US-UK trade deal? What would it include if there were one?...