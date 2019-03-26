Economics, Identity, and the Democratic Recession: Tuesday April 9, 2019, 9:45-11:00 AM
John Judis and Catherine Rampell are the best people:
Council on Foreign Relations (CFR)... symposium on 'The Future of Democracy' on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at CFR's headquarters at 58 East 68th Street in New York. You will be speaking on panel two, 'Economics, Identity, and the Democratic Recession', from 9:45 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. We have confirmed John Judis and Catherine Rampell to join you on this panel.
A session on the state of democratic government in different regions of the world will take place from 8:00 to 9:45 a.m., followed by your session at 10:00 a.m. A few minutes before the session begins, you will be seated onstage with your fellow panelists.
At 10:00 a.m., the presider will introduce the panel and engage you all in conversation for about thirty minutes. At 10:30 a.m., the presider will turn to the audience for a question and answer session for the remainder of the hour. The meeting will conclude promptly at 11:00 a.m. A detailed agenda of this session and of the entire symposium is included.
Please be aware that this meeting will be on the record and in addition to CFR members, invited members of the press will be present.
The Future of Democracy
Presented by the Council on Foreign Relations and made possible by the generous support of the Hauser
Monday, April 8, 2019: 5:30: Reception
6:00: Are Democracies Dying?: Daniel Ziblatt
7:15: Private roundtable dinner and discussion featuring symposium speakers, presiders, and invited guests.
Tuesday, April 9, 2019: 8:00: Breakfast Reception
8:30: The Global Democratic Recession: Michelle Gavin, Matthias Matthijs, Shannon O’Neil, Dan Slater, Gary Rosen
9:45: Coffee Reception
10:00 : Economics, Identity, and the Democratic Recession: John B. Judis, Catherine Rampell, J. Bradford Delong
11:00: Coffee Reception
11:30: Technology and the Future of Democracy: Shanthi A. Kalathil, Laura M. Rosenberger, Adam Segal, Vijay V. Vaitheeswaran
12:30: Lunch
1:00: Can Democracy Be Saved?: Thomas Carothers, Joshua Kurlantzick, Adrienne LeBas, Carol Giacomo
